Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency

Mahbubnagar is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

The seat was which was traditionally a Congress stronghold in the early years, has been held by Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the last two decades. Mahbubnagar parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal and Shadnagar. Many parts of the constituency are considered to be communally sensitive.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has maintained a hold on the seat in the last decade winning both the 2009 and 2014 elections. In 2009, Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao defeated his closest rival Vittal Rao with a margin of 20,186 votes and later became a minister in the then UPA government at the Centre.

In the 2014 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate AP Jithender Reddy won the seat for the party with a narrow margin of 2,590 votes defeating the then union minister and Congress candidate S Jaipal Reddy. AP Jithender Reddy bagged 334228 votes as against 331638 votes than Jaipal Reddy won.

In Mahbubnagar, 71.58 per cent or 10,15,520 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 9 contestants who were in the fray, 6 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Vamshichand Reddy against Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Manne Srinivas Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party's DK Aruna.