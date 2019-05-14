Mani Shankar Aiyar justifies 'neech aadmi' jibe against PM Narendra Modi, BJP hits back

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday justified his remark in which he had called PM Narendra Modi 'neech aadmi'. The senior Congress leader said that he was 'prophetic' in his description of PM Modi and added that voters would show the door to Modi on May 23. Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, Aiyar dubbed PM Modi as the 'most foul-mouthed' prime minister of India. "Modi will, in any case, be ousted by the people of India on 23 May. That would be a fitting end to the most foul-mouthed Prime Minister this country has seen or is likely to see. Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?" Aiyar said in an article for a English website.

It may be recalled that Aiyar had made the 'neech' remark in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls in December 2017. "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?" Aiyar had said.

Aiyar also lashed out at PM Modi for running a 'dirty election campaign'. "Modi needs to be warned that he's guilty of anti-national activity in trying to ride on sacrifices of Army & CRPF martyrs in a dirty election campaign," he wrote.

The Congress leader also took a dig at PM Modi for lying about his educational qualification. "Why lie about one's educational qualifications - or lack of them? Unless, of course, such lying is a compulsive psychological disorder," he said. Aiyar also hit out at PM Modi for his claim that Indian Air Force fighter jets were helped by cloud cover during the airstrike in Balakot". "He [Modi] thumped his 56-inch chest and saw that heavy cloud cover was actually good for the Indian Air Force because Pakistani radar would not be able to penetrate thick black clouds. This is to insult our brave airmen," Aiyar wrote.

BJP has hit back at Aiyar with the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya saying that Aiyar was upset that another Congress leader Sam Pitroda was getting all the attention and that's why he has reiterated the controversial remark to remain in news. "Upset that Sam Pitroda was getting all the attention, the irrepressible Mani Shankar Aiyar pulls Pitroda’s foot out of his mouth... Reiterates and justifies his ‘Neech’ comment for PM!" tweeted Malviya.

"So finally ...the “Jewel(मणि)” of the Gandhi family too has contributed to the “Politics of Love” of Rahul Gandhi in #LokSabhaEelctions2019 by defining His “Neech comment” on Modi ji as prophetic," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Calling Mani Shankar Aiyar 'abuser-in-chief', BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said, "Aiyar returns to justify 2017 'Neech' jibe at @narendramodi Ji. Aiyar then apologised and hid behind poor Hindi excuse. Now he says he was prophetic. Congress revoked his suspension last year for filthy outburst. Double speak & arrogance of Congress display again!"