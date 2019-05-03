Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal. The Mathurapur parliamentary constituency is reserved for the candidates of schedule caste.

Krittibas Sardar of Indian National Congress, Choudhury Mohan Jatua of All India Trinamool Congress, Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Shyamaprasad Halder of Bharatiya Janata Party and Soumen Sarkar of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mathurapur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KRITTIBAS SARDAR Indian National Congress 2 CHOUDHURY MOHAN JATUA All India Trinamool Congress 3 DR. SARAT CHANDRA HALDAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SHYAMAPRASAD HALDER Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SOUMEN SARKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 6 AMITAV NASKAR New Democratic Party of India 7 PURNA CHANDRA NAIYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 ASIT KUMAR HALDAR Independent 9 PRONAB KUMAR JATUA Independent

It consists of 7 assembly segments. All the seven constituencies of Mathurapur fall under South 24 Pragnas. They are - Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar (SC) and Magrahat Paschim.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Choudhury Mohan Jatua of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Mohan Jatua secured 627,761 votes and trounced CPM candidate Rinku Naskar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.