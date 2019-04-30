Morena Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Morena Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Kartar Singh Bhadana of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Singh Tomar of Bharatiya Janata Party, Ramniwas Rawat of Indian National Congress and Sanju Sharma of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Morena Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Morena Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|KARTAR SINGH BHADANA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|RAMNIWAS RAWAT
|Indian National Congress
|4
|ASHOK RAJORIYA
|Vishva SHakti Party
|5
|DHARA SINGH
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|6
|NARENDRA SINGH
|Republican Party of India (Reformist)
|7
|PAWAN KUMAR GOYAL
|Swatantra Jantaraj Party
|8
|PATIRAM SHAKYA
|Republican Party of India (A)
|9
|BHANTE SANGH RATAN
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|10
|DR. RANDHIR SINGH RUHAL
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|11
|RAJESH SINGH BHADORIA [BHURE]
|Akhand Rashtrawadi Party
|12
|RAMLAKHAN MEENA
|Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party
|13
|VIVEK
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|14
|SANJU SHARMA
|Shivsena
|15
|TEJPAL SINGH RAWAT
|Independent
|16
|TOFEEK KHAN
|Independent
|17
|DHEERAJ SINGH MAVAI
|Independent
|18
|PRABHU SINGH
|Independent
|19
|BAJUDDEEN BAJ
|Independent
|20
|MEHABUB KHAN
|Independent
|21
|MUNNA
|Independent
|22
|RAJVEER
|Independent
|23
|LAXMI BAGHEL
|Independent
|24
|SUMIT MISRA
|Independent
|25
|SONU AGARWAL
|Independent
The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Morena parliamentary constituency are - Madhavpur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani and Ambah (SC).
The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 23.
Anoop Mishra of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Mishra bagged 375567 votes and defeated Brindawan Singh Sikarwar of BSP who got 242586 votes.