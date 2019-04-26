Morena Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

It was made a stand-alone constituency in the year 1967, and also reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. With eight legislative assembly segments, it plays a politically vibrant role in the political setup in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Morena parliamentary constituency are - Madhavpur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani and Ambah (SC).

The birthplace of men like Paan Singh Tomar and BJP personality Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the region of Morena, also known as Muraina, covers the Sheopur District and is rich in tourist appeal.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Anoop Mishra of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mishra bagged 375567 votes and defeated Brindawan Singh Sikarwar of BSP who got 242586 votes.

Tomar had won from this seat in 2009 as well.

For the 2019 polls, the BJP has re-nominated its sitting MP Tomar from Morena while Congress has declared Ram Niwas Rawat as its candidate from here.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.