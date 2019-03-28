हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naxal

Naxals blast BJP leader's house with dynamite in Bihar's Dumariya

A poster was put up on the destroyed house which demanded boycott of Lok Sabha election.

Naxals blast BJP leader&#039;s house with dynamite in Bihar&#039;s Dumariya
ANI Photo

Demanding a boycott of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Naxals on Wednesday night targeted the residence of a BJP leader in Bihar's Dumariya with dynamite.

Anuj Kumar Singh's house bore a horrific look after Naxals used dynamites to blow it, reported news agency ANI. The front wall was reduced to rubble while a major portion of the structure inside the house, belonging to the former MLC, suffered extensive damage as well. No casualties, however, were reported.

The Naxals also put up a poster on the house after the explosion in which they demanded that the upcoming Lok Sabha election should be boycotted.

Police officials reached the spot soon after the incident was reported to them and an investigation has been started.

Dumariya is approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Gaya and the presence of Naxals here remains a challenge for security forces. In fact, most parts of Gaya district has an omnipresent threat from Naxals which makes conducting elections here a massive security challenge.

 

