NCP chief Sharad Pawar may contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madha seat

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 from the Madha seat in Western Maharashtra.

Though no formal announcement has been made, the sources said that a decision in this regard was taken following a meeting of top NCP leaders including Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chagan Bhujbal and sitting Madha Lok Sabha MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil.

The meeting was held in Baramati Hostel in Pune, the sources said.

During the meeting, it was decided that Pawar will contest from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency while the incumbent Madha MP will not be given party ticket to contest the upcoming polls.

The decision has reportedly angered the incumbent Madha MP's supporters, who are demanding the NCP top brass to reconsider its decision.

It may be recalled that Pawar had earlier said that he won't contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Back in 2014, Pawar had said that he had been in the politics for more than 50 years and would not contest elections henceforth.

In the 2014 General Elections, NCP won only four seats – it's lowest tally in several years.

There was speculation that the NCP chief may contest from Pune constituency in order to boost his party's prospects.

Out of 48 seats in the state, NCP is likely to contest on 25, the sources said.

The party sources had earlier claimed that sitting MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil is likely to be replaced by his son Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil in Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

NCP chief's daughter Supriya Sule will continue to contest from Baramati, the sources said.

Sources further said that all top NCP leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, Bhaskar Jadhav, Dilip Valse-Patil and Dr Satish Patil will most probably contest the 2019 polls.