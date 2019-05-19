Neither Congress nor BJP to get majority in Lok Sabha poll: TRS leader

Senior Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Abid Rasool Khan on Sunday said that all reports are predicting that neither BJP nor Congress is going to get the majority in Lok Sabha poll, which means that Federal Front formed up of regional parties will form the new government at the Centre.

Khan added that the efforts of TRS chief KC Rao to form a Federal Front of regional parties without the support of BJP and Congress are showing good results. The TRS leader accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of trying to create confusion in the mind of leaders of regional parties. Khan added that Naidu's effort to gather support to form a separate front without TRS will not get the momentum.

The TRS leader made the remarks shortly after Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi to hold talks over post-poll scenaio. Naidu's meeting with the NCP supremo was part of his continued outreach to leaders of anti-BJP parties in order to cobble togther a non-BJP front before the declaration of results of Lok Sabha poll on May 23.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived in New Delhi from Lucknow on Saturday evening after meeting Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. TDP sources said that Naidu is scheduled to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 4:30 pm on Sunday in New Delhi.

On Saturday, before leaving for his meeting with Mayawati and Akhilesh, Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi. It may be recalled that Naidu had appealed all parties, including K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS, to join the non-BJP alliance.