Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency is one of the 20 constituencies representing the southern Indian state of Kerala in the Lok Sabha. Ponnani which comes under Malappuram District is a Municipality in Ponnani Taluk.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency are Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni and Adoor (SC).

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Anto Antony of INC, K Surendran (BJP), Veena Gorge (CPM), Jose George (API) are some of the prominent candidates contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls from this seat.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

1 ANTO ANTONY Indian National Congress 2 VEENA GEORGE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 SHIBU PARAKKADAVAN Bahujan Samaj Party 4 K SURENDRAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JOSE GEORGE Ambedkarite Party of India 6 BINU BABY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RATHEESH CHOORAKODU Independent 8 VEENA V Independent

Anto Antony of INC is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Kerala will go to polls in the third phase on April 23 and the voting will be held in a single phase.

The results would be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019, India election 2019, Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency candidates list, Kerala Lok Sabha constituency