Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency

The Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency is one of the 20 constituencies representing the southern Indian state of Kerala in the Lok Sabha. The Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency was formed in the year 2008 following the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order.

Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency (constituency number 17) covers seven assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency are Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni and Adoor (SC).

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Anto Antony of INC is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Anto Antony bagged 358,842 votes and decimated Advocate Peelipose Thomas of the IND.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has fielded K Surendran from Pathanamthitta, INC has nominated Anto Antony from this seat, while the CPI(M) has given ticket to Veena George to contest from here.

Pathanamthitta is expected to see a three-sided contest as BJP tries to garner Hindu votes in the wake of Supreme Court's verdict allowing menstruating-age women to enter the Sabarimala temple.

While Anto Antony has won both 2004 and 2014 elections, regional party workers have opposed his candidature this time.

BJP candidate K Surendran was actively present in the protests against the entry of women inside the popular Hindu temple.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.