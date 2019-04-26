Patiala Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 13 constituencies of Punjab. The Patiala Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections.

It has nine Vidhan Sabha segments of which two are reserved for the SC category.

They are - Nabha (SC), Patiala Rural, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Ghanaur, Sanour, Patiala, Samana and Shutrana (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. The polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

The constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Dharam Vir Gandhi of AAP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He had defeated INC candidate Praneet Kaur in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has this time fielded three-time MP Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Praneet Kaur from this seat.

Politically, Patiala remained the Congress stronghold. Out of the 16 Lok Sabha elections, 10 were won by the Congress candidate.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.