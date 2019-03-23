PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest Lok Sabha election from Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. The party also decided not to field any nominees from Udhampur and Jammu constituencies to avert division of "secular votes".

The former J&K Chief Minister announced her decision to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections from South Kashmir constituency at a press conference on Saturday.

The PDP will field its candidates from Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla constituencies but has not yet decided on Ladakh constituency. The party has already announced Qayoom Wani as the candidate from Baramulla constituency.

Mufti told reporters here that the decision of not fielding PDP candidates from Udhampur and Jammu constituencies was taken keeping in mind the "larger interest" of the state and to ensure that "secular votes are not divided" and that "secular forces are strengthened".

Mufti has represented the Anantnag constituency on two previous occasions: from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2018.

The announcement comes days after National Conference and Congress announced a poll alliance under which the former party will not field its candidates from Jammu and Udhampur seats.

PDP had earlier dismissed all reports of an alliance with the Congress and announced its decision to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

