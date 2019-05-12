Polling official posted in south Mumbai dies

A female polling official, who was unwell, was posted in Sewari area in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency and passed away on Saturday morning, claimed her family. The woman, 32-year-old Preeti Durve, was suffering from jaundice and was on polling duty since April 29.

Refuting the claims of her family, the authorities said that when she arrived on April 29 she was sent back home as she was unwell. Her family reiterated that she passed away as she was made to work despite being unwell. They further alleged that her application seeking leave was also rejected. Mumbai collector Shivajirao Jondhale, however, claimed that they received no such application.

After coming back home on April 29 her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to Nair Hospital but she passed away during treatment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jondhale said, "We would have given leave if she has asked for. She was dropped to the railway station in a taxi arranged by the polling officials. A proposal for issuing Rs 15 lakh aid to the family of the deceased will be sent to the Election Commission."