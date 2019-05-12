close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Polling official posted in south Mumbai dies

The woman, 32-year-old Preeti Durve, was suffering from jaundice and was polling duty since April 29.

Polling official posted in south Mumbai dies

A female polling official, who was unwell, was posted in Sewari area in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency and passed away on Saturday morning, claimed her family. The woman, 32-year-old Preeti Durve, was suffering from jaundice and was on polling duty since April 29.

Live TV

Refuting the claims of her family, the authorities said that when she arrived on April 29 she was sent back home as she was unwell. Her family reiterated that she passed away as she was made to work despite being unwell. They further alleged that her application seeking leave was also rejected. Mumbai collector Shivajirao Jondhale, however, claimed that they received no such application.

After coming back home on April 29 her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to Nair Hospital but she passed away during treatment.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jondhale said, "We would have given leave if she has asked for. She was dropped to the railway station in a taxi arranged by the polling officials. A proposal for issuing Rs 15 lakh aid to the family of the deceased will be sent to the Election Commission."

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT25M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Mahagathbandhan scared of Modi?