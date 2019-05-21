Priyanka urges party workers to not lose hope over exit polls results

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the party workers to not take the results of exit polls seriously and do not believe in rumours. Priyanka said that the exit polls results are showing comfortable victory for BJP and its allies in Lok Sabha poll only to break the morale of Congress workers.

She urged the party workers to remain more vigilant and guard the strong rooms where EVMs are stored. The Congress leader also appealed the workers to remain alert at counting centres on Thursday (May 23). Priyanka tried to encourage the party workers by saying that she is confident that their efforts will not go in vain and Congress would perform well in Lok Sabha election.

Data released by most exit polls have predicted Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA to not only hit the majority mark of 272 but breach the 300-mark as well. The exit polls which were more conservative also showed a favourable outcome for NDA even if stopping well short of the 300-mark. Now, if a majority of exit polls are to be believed, NDA could roar back to power for a second term. Zee Maha Exit Poll crunched the numbers from different exit polls and concluded that the NDA could cruise its way to wins 303 seats while UPA would halt at 117. Others are likely to finish with a combined tally of 122.

The exit polls which predicted NDA to cross the 300-seat mark were News24-Chanakya (350), AAJTAK/India Today-Axis (339 to 365), News18-IPSOS (336), Times Now-VMR (306), Republic-Jan ki Baat (315) and India TV-CNX (300). These exit polls predicted the Congress-led UPA to remain limited to between 100 and 130. The most conservative of numbers for NDA was given by NewsX/India News-Poll Strata which predicted 242 seats for the alliance. It gave a maximum of 165 seats to UPA.

In a related development, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar said on Monday that exit poll predictions should not be taken too seriously. "The common man in the country is upset at what has been shown in exit polls. They are restless after having watched exit polls on various news channels. But there is nothing to worry about. The result on May 23 would be completely different," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also criticised the exit poll results and said that it is "an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party". Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav also echoed similar feelings, saying the exit polls results are completely false and the result on May 23 will be completely different.