Rahul Gandhi behind booth capturing in Amethi, alleges Smriti Irani

In a startling claim, BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that attempts to capture polling booths are being made in Amethi parliamentary constituency.

The senior BJP leader is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, which is regarded by many as the stronghold of Gandhi family.

Talking to media, Smriti Irani said that she had alerted the Election Commission and state administration about alleged booth capturing in Amethi. The BJP leader added that voters in Amethi need to decide whether they want to punish Rahul Gandhi for this act or not.

"I tweeted an alert to administration and EC(alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they take action. People of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not," Smriti Irani was quoted as saying by ANI.

Smriti Irani: I tweeted an alert to administration and EC(alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they take action. People of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not pic.twitter.com/v0hkw3HA6u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

Smriti Irani made the allegations against Rahul after a video went viral in which a woman can be seen claiming that the duty officer at booth number 316 in Amethi made her cast vote in support of Congress while she wanted to vote for the BJP.

Earlier on Monday, Smriti Irani lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over the Ayushman card incident in Amethi and said that the 'Gandhis' do not care about people but only politics.

"A person died as he was denied treatment at a hospital in Amethi where Rahul Gandhi is a trustee just because he had an Ayushman Bharat card. Everyone has been betrayed by this family. Why is Rahul Gandhi quiet since yesterday when a person lost his life in a hospital just because he showed an Ayushman card," she said today.

Smriti Irani also slammed Priyanka for campaigning for her brother Rahul and said, "It's shameful that Rahul Gandhi needs his sister to campaign for him. I don't have anyone from my family campaigning for me here." Continuing further, she said, "Priyanka Gandhi did not know my name 5 years back but now she keeps taking my name. It's such an accomplishment. Nowadays, she takes her husband's name less and my name more."