Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress' poll campaign in Kerala, address mass rally

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala to formally launch his party's campaign for Lok Sabha election 2019 and address a huge rally of workers at Kozhikode on Thursday.

The Congress president is expected to here in the evening after addressing the events scheduled to be held in Nagercoil and Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi will board a special flight to Kochi and spend the night at a guest house in Thrissur.

The Gandhi scion would attend a series of programmes on Thursday, beginning with the "fishermen's parliament" at Triprayar in Thrissur.

He would later fly to Kannur, where he would meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib at the airport there.

From there, Rahul Gandhi would leave for Kasargod and meet the families of Kripesh and Sarathlal, the youth congress activists, who were allegedly killed by the CPI(M) recently.

The Congress chief would proceed towards Kozhikode, where he would attend the Janamaha rally, which is likely to be attended thousands of party workers from six northern districts of Kerala.

Rahul was also scheduled to visit the house of slain CRPF jawan VV Vasanathakumar in Wayanad but awaits security clearance in view of the Maoist threat.

He will later hold discussions with senior party leaders on the selection of candidates, poll preparations and strategy for the crucial Lok Sabha election 2019.

Given below is Rahul Gandhi’s travel programme in Kerala on March 14th:-

· 9:30 hrs: Fisherman Parliament at Indoor Sports Stadium, Triprayar, District Thrissur

· 13:00 hrs: Visit the families of Late Sh. Kripesh & Late Sh. Sarath Lal, Kallyot, District Kasargod

· 16:15 hrs: Public Meeting at Kozhikode Beach