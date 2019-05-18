Refrain from making contradictory statements: Kumaraswamy urges JDS-Congress leaders

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday warned the leaders of the JD(S)-Congress coalition not to make contradictory statements which will hamper efforts to form a non-BJP government at the Centre.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also expressed confidence that a non-BJP government will be formed at the Centre at the conclusion of the 2019 polls.

Kumaraswamy to took to Twitter to warn the JD-S- Congress leaders from making contradictory statements.

"We are on the verge of forming a new government at the Centre. At this juncture, where all efforts are being made to form a non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress-JDS may mar such efforts," a tweet by Kumaraswamy read.

"Hence my humble request to the leaders of both the parties to restrain from making contradictory- controversial statements in public and to support the cause," he said in his second tweet.

Earlier today, former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda said that his party is standing firmly with Congress and he will not like to speak more this matter.

Gowda said that the results of the Lok Sabha poll will be declared on May 23 and a clear picture will emerge before the entire country on that day.

"We are with Congress, I don't want to speak anything more. On 23rd results will come, a clear picture will be known to the entire country & what further development takes place," the JD(S) chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

The former prime minister made the remarks after offering prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple on the occasion of his birthday.

Gowda was accompanied by his family members, including Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) supremo stressed that since his party is the coalition partner of the Congress in Karnataka and they have contested the Lok Sabha poll in the alliance, his party would support the Congress in order to keep BJP away from power.

On the news that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had called a meeting of non-NDA party leaders on May 23, Gowda remarked that he has not received any invite from Sonia Gandhi yet but he would be happy to attend the meeting. He added that by calling the meeting, Sonia Gandhi is showing her “political maturity”.

It may be recalled that the Congress and JDS are in an uneasy coalition with differences between the two coalition partners coming out in open often.

Most recently, in a veiled jibe at his predecessor Siddaramaiah of the Congress, Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, "Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister long ago. I feel that injustice has happened to him. I would like to clearly state that, even I feel that, Kharge has not been given recognition for all the work he has done."

Siddaramaiah hit back saying even HD Revanna, brother of Kumaraswamy, is a chief minister material.