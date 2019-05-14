Riteish Deshmukh slams Union Minister Piyush Goyal for attacking his father Vilasrao Deshmukh

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on Monday hit back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his claim that Vilasrao failed in discharging his duty during 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and was more focused about getting his son a role in a movie when the city was under attack by Pakistani terrorists.

"Honourable Minister, you have every right to question a CM but it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here to defend himself. It is true that I had visited Taj/Oberoi hotel but untrue that I was there while the shooting and bombing was happening as you claimed. It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film. He never ever spoke to a director or a producer to cast me in a film and I take pride in that,” Riteish tweeted. He added,”A bit late, 7 yrs ago – He would have replied to you,” added the Bollywood actor.

Earlier on Sunday, Goyal had launched a scathing attack on Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying, "I am from Mumbai. You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then Congress government was weak and could not do anything. The then Chief Minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing was going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role.”

Goyal also attacked the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, dubbing it a "coward government" for failing to respond to 26/11 attacks. The Union Minister added that Indian armed forces wanted to avenge the Mumbai terror attacks but they were not given permission by the Central leadership.

"Our Armed Forces were capable then too but the decision was to be taken by the leadership. The security forces kept hoping that they would be allowed to give a befitting reply but they were not allowed to take action. That was a coward government," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.