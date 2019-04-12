close

Lok Sabha election 2019

RJD, Congress may contest as rivals from Bihar's Madhubani

The grand alliance has allotted the seat to the Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP). This decision had also agitated Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad`s supporters.

Madhubani: Former union minister and Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad might contest from Madhubani parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The former general secretary of AICC has also deposited the mandatory fee in the treasury, a receipt of which is accessed by ANI.

The grand alliance has allotted the seat to the Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP). This decision had also agitated Ahmad`s supporters, who in the past have expressed dismay over the ticket distribution.

Ahmad told ANI that he has sought party`s permission to contest from the constituency. He cited the example of Chatra constituency in Jharkhand, where RJD and Congress are both contesting from the said seat.

The last day of filing nomination from the seat is April 18. The elections at this constituency will take place in the fifth phase on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

