SAD backs PM Narendra Modi, calls Rajiv Gandhi India's 'biggest mob lyncher'

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said that the late Congress leader was India's 'biggest mob lyncher'.

The senior SAD leader supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'bhrashtachari no 1' remark against Rajiv Gandhi and said that he will always be remembered as a prime minister who organised largest mob lynching against a particular community.

"Prime minister Modi is right in saying that Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt number one, but he was also India's biggest mob lyncher," Sirsa said. The SAD leder also accused Rajiv Gandhi of encouraging genocide against Sikhs and rewarding those who were involved in the brutal killings of Sikhs.

Sirsa said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi must accept that his party was guilty of organising 1984 anti-Sikh riots which broke out across India after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The SAD leader also asked Rahul Gandhi why has he not expressed sympathy with the families of 1984 riots victims.

On Saturday, PM Modi had attacked the former prime minister while targeting Rahul Gandhi by saying, "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1."

Meanwhile, Congress on Sunday demanded that Election Commission must take action against PM Modi for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by calling late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'Bhrashtachari number 1' (Corrupt number 1).

Reacting to PM's statement,Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday wrote a letter to the EC, saying, "The statement by Prime Minister is not only the violation of Model Code of Conduct but also an insult of Bharat Ratna awardee martyr. Hence, we appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by barring him from speaking at public rallies."

Modi's remark has been criticised by leaders across different political parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was shocked at the "the audacity of such a statement".

"Sorry for my delayed response on this. I was campaigning. The comments made by ‘Expiry PM’ ModiJi against fmr PM Rajiv Gandhiji are very unfortunate. RajivJi dedicated himself & laid down his life for the motherland. I condemn the language used & the audacity of such a statement," she said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked PM Modi saying, "Election or not, this is basic humanity" to respect the martyred. The statement by the PM indicates levels to which people can stoop for the sake of clinging to power".