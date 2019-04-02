Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Secunderabad is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Secunderabad has seven assembly segments namely Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad.

The seat for several years has been either with the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress. In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bandaru Dattatreya had won the seat by a massive margin of 2,54,735 votes. Dattatreya bagged 4,38,271 votes as against Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav who secured 1,83,536 votes.

While earlier in the 2009 election, Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav had bagged 3,40,549 votes to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party's Bandaru Dattatreya by a margin of 1,70,167 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress has yet again fielded Anjan Kumar Yadav while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated G Kishan Reddy. Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav is Telangana Rashtra Samithi's candidate on the seat. After being denied the ticket, BJP MP and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said that he would fully support the candidature of party nominee G Kishan Reddy.

In Secunderabad, 53.06 per cent or 1004763 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 30 contestants who were in the fray, 28 of them lost their deposits.