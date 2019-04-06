Shatrughan Sinha quits BJP, joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019

PATNA: Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha formally joined the Congress on Saturday, April 6.

In a series of tweets, the two-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister said, "It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP."

It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP.

I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

Last week, the 72-year-old had announced his decision to quit the BJP and join the grand old party.

"I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM #atalbiharivajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. L.K #Advani," he wrote.

...to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

Sinha, who's been criticising the current BJP leadership for long, said that he has forgiven those "responsible for the injustice" meted out to him.

"I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it," he says.

Calling Congress a dynamic party, he adds "I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others.

"Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, @RahulGandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction. Long live democracy and the .....Congress party, along with the alliance of Lalu and Tejasvi's RJD. Long live our great India. Jai Hind."

The Congress is likely to field Sinha from his current constituency Patna Sahib against BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. A formal announcement on the same is yet to be made by the party.