Smriti Irani unleashes her 'fire brigade' avatar, joins fire-fighting efforts in Amethi - Watch

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani, is busy campaigning in Amethi but on Sunday the people of the constituency witnessed a completely different side of the BJP leader.

As soon as Smriti Irani was informed by some villagers that a fire has broken out in Purab Dwara village of Amethi, the BJP leader rushed to the spot immediately. Since the fire brigade vehicle failed to arrive at the site of fire on time, Smriti started pumping out water from a nearby handpump and asked the villagers to try and douse the fire themselves.

It is learnt that Smriti was visiting the villages as part of her 'jansampark' programme when she came to know about the incident. The BJP leader not only joined hands with the villagers in dousing the raging inferno, she also consoled some women who were crying due to the loss caused by the fire. The fire started from a wheat field and it soon spread to other fields and nearby homes.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway pic.twitter.com/JARKp5k2mh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2019

The contest is Amethi is grabbing all the headlines because Smriti is up against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from this seat. In 2014 too, Smriti was in the fray from this seat but Rahul had won last time after defeating the BJP leader by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Despite facing defeat Smriti remained in touch with the people of the constituency and it would not be wrong to say that she has build a good rapport with the voters in this constituency. Political experts maintain that Smriti may emerge as a giant-killer this time and she could defeat the Congress president. BJP has repeatedly claimed that Rahul is set to lose against Smriti from Amethi and this is the only reason why he has decided to contest from Wayanad in Kerala too.