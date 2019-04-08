Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies. It was formed before the 1951 elections.

Reserved for the SC category, the Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The electors in the Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Sharad Bansode of BJP is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Solapur parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau was declared winner from this seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sharad Bansode bagged 517,879 votes to defeat Shinde Sushilkumar Sambhajirao INC who bagged 368,205 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, stakes are high for the Congress in Solapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

This time, the BJP denied ticket to its sitting lawmaker and pitted religious leader Jai Siddeshwar Swamy against Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde from this seat.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine bagged 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, leaving Congress with two and the NCP four seats.

This time, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP are contesting on 24 seats each across the state. Besides NCP, the Congress also has a tie-up with other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.