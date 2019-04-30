SP chief Akhilesh Yadav seeks 72-year ban on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that he has support of 40 Trinamool Congress lawmakers and said that the Prime Minister should be banned for 72 years for his 'shameful' speech.

"Vikas (development) is asking... Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs," Akhilesh tweeted.

"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.

On Monday, while campaigning in Serampore Lok Sabha seat in Hooghly, West Bengal, PM Modi had hit out at Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Delhi is far away (Abhi Dilli door hai)." "

Your MLAs will desert you when the results of this election are out. Your 40 MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the election. Political ground has slipped from under your feet. With just a handful of seats, 'Didi' you can't reach Delhi. Delhi is far away. Going to Delhi is just an excuse. Her real intention is to politically establish her nephew," PM Modi had said.

The Election Commission has recently barred several leaders from election campaigning for 72 hours due to poll code violations.

Trinamool was quick to retort, accusing the prime minister of horse trading, and saying it would complain to the poll panel about it.