SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh seat, Azam Khan from Rampur

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh seat while party leader Azam Khan will fight the poll from Rampur constituency.

Notably, Azamgarh is the parliamentary constituency of Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The voting in Azamgarh will be held on May 12.

SP veteran Mulayam will contest from Mainpuri and his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav will contest the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj. While Mainpuri will vote on April 23, polling in Kannauj will be conducted on April 29.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission declared that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in seven phases from April 11 while the results will be out on May 23. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.