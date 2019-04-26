close

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol 'filmy fauji, I'm the real fauji,' says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Sunny Deol is BJP's candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Sunny Deol &#039;filmy fauji, I&#039;m the real fauji,&#039; says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Images courtesy (L-R): Border film still/YouTube, Twitter/@capt_amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has exuded confidence of Congress' victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and taking a dig at actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol's candidature from Gurdaspur on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, he said that the latter is just a "filmy fauji."

Deol joined BJP earlier this week and soon, the BJP announced that he will fight from Gurdaspur, the constituency from where Congress has fielded Sunil Jakhar. Earlier today, Jakhar filed his nomination from Gurdaspur, where he was accompanied by Singh. 

Dismissing the possibility of any threat to Jakhar by Deol, Singh said that the actor does not have any ground support in the constituency whereas he has worked for the people there. 

"He (Sunny Deol) is a filmy fauji, while I am a real fauji," Singh was quoted by as saying, alluding to Deol's role of a soldier in 1997 film 'Border'. "We will defeat him," he added.

Singh is an ex-Army officer. He served as Captain in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War.

The Punjab CM also alleged that "artistes only come to vote and after that, they cannot be seen anywhere."

"Congress will win all the seats in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi will be the PM," he said. 

Sunny DeolAmarinder SinghBJPCongressLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gurdaspurgurdaspur lok sabha constituency
