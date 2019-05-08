Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar; Ram Vilas Paswan, says BJP not returning to power

RJD leader Tejashvwi Yadav is busy campaigning for his party's candidates and with his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav behind bars the onus on leading the party successfully in this Lok Sabha election has fallen entirely on Tejashwi's shoulder.

In an exclusive interview to Zee Media, the young RJD leader on Tuesday said that UPA is going to form the next government at the Centre and the BJP-led NDA will never come to power again. Tejashwi said that he has repeatedly maintained that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should become the new prime minister of the country.

Talking about his relationship with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who has rebelled from the party and has fielded independent candidates against RJD candidates at several seats in Bihar, Tejashwi said that he has a very good understanding with his brother and not many people are aware of this fact.

The RJD leader said that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan is his guardian and he is at pain to see that LJP is going to lose all seats in Bihar.

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi said that the prime minister has only inaugurated the works done by UPA government and he has not completed any project of his own during the last five years. He accused PM Modi of misleading the people of the country by lying to them.

Referring to BJP leader Ram Madhav's recent interview to a news channel in which he had said that the BJP may find it tough to get a majority on its own, Tejashwi said that the BJP has already accepted defeat. The RJD leader added that if Lalu Yadav would have been out of jail then it would have been curtains for BJP in Bihar.

Tejashwi also advised the BJP and its allies to not waste their time in campaigning because they are not going to get any support from the voters. He expressed confidence that RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will do very well in Bihar and Jharkhand. Talking about Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tejahswi said that Kumar's party Janata Dal - United and the CM himself will vanish after May 23 following the announcement of election results.

When asked about the chances of his elder sister Misa Bharti winning from Patliputra, Tejashwi said that Misa Bharti will defeat Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP to win from Patliputra. It may be recalled that in 2014, Yadav had defeated Misa from this seat. Tejashwi said that he will campaign for Congress' candidate from Patan Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha.

Talking about his political journey, the young RJD leader said that he used to campaign for the party in 2010 and has reached to this stage after working continuously for the party in the last nine years. Tejashwi added that he is only 30-year-old and has a lot of responsibilities.

Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said that the JD(U) chief decided to join hands with the BJP because he was scared of getting caught for Srijan Scam and Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case.

Outlining the agenda of his party, Tejashwi said that RJD is focused on removing poverty from the country, double the income of farmers and give employment to youth.

Calling Nitish Kumar a weak person, Tejashwi said that the Bihar CM is only interested in clinging to the power and this is the reason why he has compromised with all his values. He added that Nitish used to slam BJP during 2014 Lok Sabha poll and 2015 Assembly election and was a strong opponent of Modi but now he is seeking votes in his name.

Tejashwi claimed that the health facility in Bihar has touched its nadir under Nitish's leadership. He added that when his brother Tej was Health Minister he had laid the foundation stone of five medical colleges.

(with inputs from Rupendra Srivastava)