Tejashwi Yadav terms PM Narendra Modi's remark against Rajiv Gandhi as atrocious

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as 'atrocious'.

Talking to media here, Yadav said, "We have not expected Prime Minister Modi to stoop to such a low level and give such an atrocious statement against a former prime minister."

On May 4, attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1' (Corrupt no. 1).

"The RJD leader also said, "The grand-alliance is winning everywhere in Bihar. After May 23 there will be a massive loss to Janta Dal (United) and the party's Nitish Kumar will have to resign. There will be tension between BJP and JDU after the Lok Sabha elections results are declared."

The grand alliance formed by the Oppositions in Bihar includes RJD, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Lok Jantrantrik Dal and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party.

In Bihar, voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls is being held today in Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani.