Telangana Congress accuses K Chandrasekhar Rao of misusing official residence, writes to Election Commission

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has accused state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misusing the official residence `Pragathi Bhavan` and has written a letter to Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar in this regard.

Stating that the Election Commission had advised the general secretary of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) not to use Pragathi Bhavan for political purposes, it has alleged that the model code was violated by KCR by making politicians join his party at his official residence.

"In spite of EC`s advise to TRS General Secretary for not misusing Pragathi Bhavan official residence of Chief Minister K C Rao for political purposes yesterday KCR invited TDP leader Mandava Venkateshwara Rao and Congress leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra to the party offering them the party scarf at Pragathi Bhavan," the letter read.

Congress has also requested the EC to take action against the Chief Secretary and other officials for releasing a report on April 5 on steps towards achievement of Bangaru Telangana and has alleged that the said report was released `with an intention to exercise undue influence on the voters in favour of TRS party`.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.