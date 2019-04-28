This election is Amethi's fight for independence from 'missing MP': Smriti Irani

AMETHI: This Lok Sabha election is Amethi`s battle for independence, a fight between the citizens and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, between pro and anti-India forces, said Union Minister Smriti Irani here on Sunday.

"This election is Amethi`s battle for independence. The fight here is not between BJP and Congress, but between the missing MP (Rahul Gandhi) and the voters. The tussle is between people who say Bharat Mata ki Jai and those who talk about breaking India," said Irani, while addressing an election rally here.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Dara Singh Chauhan and Haryana Minister Vipul Goyal were also present at the rally held at Rahim Ganj Chowk.

She said that the only time when the students in Amethi got a good education was when the BJP came to power under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Irani went on to add that the people of the constituency had kept on showering their affection on Rahul for 15 years but he disrespected them and now the time has come when people are demanding an account of his works.

She also targeted the Congress for siding with the `Tukde, Tukde` gang and asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary and in-charge for east Uttar Pradesh, not to preach nationalism to the BJP and the citizens of India.

Amethi will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.