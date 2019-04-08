Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. This constituency was created as part of delimitation in 2008.

Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Chikmagalur, Kapu, Karkal, Kundapura, Mudigere (SC), Sringeri, Tarikere and Udupi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shobha Karandlaje belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by a margin of over 1.81 lakh votes. She had defeated K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the Indian National Congress. Karandlaje had secured 581168 votes while Hegde got 399525 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 74.56 percent across 1751 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were V. Dhananjaya Kumar of the Janata Dal (Secular) and S. Vijaya Kumar of the Communist Party of India.

In the year 2009, D. V. Sadananda Gowda of the BJP– won by a margin of just over 27 thousand votes. He had defeated K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the INC. Gowda had secured 401441 votes while Hegde got 374423 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Radha Sundaresh of the and Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Srinivas Poojary who was an Independent.