close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Valmiki Nagar constituency covers five assembly segments – Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya and Sikta.

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Satish Chandra Dubey/Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12. This constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Valmiki Nagar constituency covers five assembly segments – Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya and Sikta.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Satish Chandra Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.17 lakh votes. He had defeated Purnmasi Ram of the Indian National Congress. Dubey had secured 364013 votes while Purnmasi Ram got 246218 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 61.80 percent across 1391 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of the Janata Dal (United) and Dilip Varma who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of the JD(U) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 1.83 lakh votes against Independent candidate Fakhruddin. While Mahto got 277696 seats, Fakhruddin 94021 seats.

Other members in the fray were Manan Mishra of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Raghunath Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyValmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituencyValmiki Nagar
Next
Story

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT2M51S

'O Puppet Collector, We Will Come Back to Power Again’: Shivraj Singh warns MP officer