West Bengal: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour constituency faces arrest for allegedly molesting a minor

The West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Friday ordered the arrest of BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour constituency, Nilanjan Roy, within 24 hrs for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The polling in the Diamond Harbour constituency is scheduled to take place on May 19.

In a statement issued, the WBCPCR said, “Taking cognizance following a complaint received by the commission in a POCSO case where the BJP candidate from the Diamond Harbour constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, has been allegedly accused of sexually assaulting and outraging the modesty of a minor girl of 17 years under Falta police station, South 24 Parganas. The accused is yet to be arrested.”

The Commission further directed the Chief Electoral Officer, to take the necessary action as per rules within 24 hours and also directed the police to arrest the alleged accused immediately under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The incident came to light when the Shiv Sena candidate, Santosh Kumar from the same constituency wrote to the WBCPCR seeking immediate action against the alleged accused.

In his letter to the commission, Kumar stated, “The father was asked to wait outside when the minor girl was made to meet Roy to discuss the issue that had transpired earlier with other BJP supporters. Upon meeting him, it appears that instead of helping the minor girl, Roy carried out a sexual assault and harassed the minor the girl.”

The BJP candidate Roy, could not be reached for a comment over the phone.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed by the father of the minor girl at Falta police station. The charges under sections 354 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012 have been slapped against Roy.