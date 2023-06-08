Damoh Hijab Row: Religious Conversion Conspiracies Won't Succeed, Warns MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has registered an FIR against the management of Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh district where a controversy had erupted over allegations that female students were being forced to wear a headscarf. According to reports, the school management has been booked under Sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Damoh SP Rakesh Singh said the FIR was lodged on the basis of the statements of two students who have made allegations against the school management.

What Is the Damoh Hijab Row?

The controversy surrounding the Damoh school erupted after purported posters showing a few Hindu girls allegedly wearing hijab went viral on social media.

MP CM Orders High-Level Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level inquiry into a recent hijab controversy, involving a private school in Damoh district. CM Shivraj said that the state government will not allow the conspiracies of religious conversion to succeed. Reacting to the concerns raised by the right-wing organisations, the Chief Minister said, "Religious conversion conspiracies are going on at some places in the state and we will not let them succeed. We have also given instructions to investigate in the entire state, especially the educational institutions, whether it is madrassas or if education is being imparted in a wrong way."

"In the Damoh case, we are now getting the report and I have been told that the daughters who gave their statements have been forced. This is a very serious matter. First, we are registering an FIR into the matter. Strict action will be taken," he added.

The CM said the state government would not tolerate any kind of effort of religious conversion made in the name of education. "Those who have such intentions will get severe punishment," Chouhan said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar alleged that Damoh collector's role in the investigation of the whole matter was suspicious and the collector was trying to save the school director.

"The collector is making statements in defence again and again. I think that the role of the collector is suspicious. The Collector is also trying to save the school director. But the true facts will be revealed in the investigation and I think that the Chief Minister is active in such issues and will take strict action," Parmar said.

NCPCR Takes Note Of Damoh Hijab Row

Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, tampering with the map of the nation and violation of constitutional provisions, have been added in the FIR against the school management.

The NCPCR Chairperson added that instructions have been given to the district administration to take action to suspend the recognition of the school permanently.

Ever since the controversy broke out, the ruling BJP has been accusing the school management of being "involved in religious conversion". Chief Minister Chouhan and state BJP president V. D. Sharma have been claiming that the authorities at the Ganga Jamna School were running a nexus of "Love Jihad" and converting Hindu girls to Islam.

It has come to fore that the Damoh school management allegedly forced the Hindu students to wear hijab.

On Tuesday, a video showing some people throwing ink on the face of Damoh district education officer SK Mishra in his office premises while he was leaving in his car went viral.