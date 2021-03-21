Madhya Pradesh: Siren will be played for 2 minutes at 11 am across all cities for THIS reason

Bhopal: Even as three cities in Madhya Pradesh have been put under complete lockdown every Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a special appeal to the people. Informing about the new 'Sankalp Abhiyan', Chauhan said that from March 23 at 11 am and 6 pm a siren will be rung in appeal to people to put on their masks and practice social distancing.

He urged the people to to follow the resolve strictly as soon as the siren is played.

Keeping the upcoming Holi festival in mind he said, "I will talk to the Crisis Management Committee of the state. It will be decided on how to celebrate the upcoming festival. He said that the infection is moving towards creating a serious crisis."

23 मार्च को शाम को 7 बजे भी दो मिनट के लिए सायरन बजेगा और हम पुनः यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि हमने और हमारे आसपास के लोगों ने मास्क लगाया है या नहीं। मास्क लगाना बहुत ज़रूरी है, इसलिए यह संकल्प अभियान हम शुरू कर रहे हैं। स्थिति हाथों से बाहर निकले, इसके पहले ही हम संभल जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 21, 2021

Madhya Pradesh schools will not open from April 1

CM Shivraj imposed a complete lock down in Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal on Sunday. "I am worried, Bhopal has the most cases. This infection is spreading rapidly, it is necessary to stop it. In such a situation, schools cannot be opened," he said.

Recently, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had asked to open schools from 1 to 8 in the new session from April 1, but once again coronavirus has gained momentum. In such a situation, CM Shivraj has indicated from his statement that schools will not open from April 1.

Madhya Pradesh: 1322 new cases found in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases are continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1322 new cases have been recorded. To control the speed at which the infection is spreading, a lockdown has been announced on Sunday. But what is worrying is that as the number of COVID-19 test increases, the number of infected are also increasing.