Uma Bharti

Pragya Singh Thakur breaks down after meeting Uma Bharti in Bhopal — Video

Earlier, there were speculations of 'tensions' between the two BJP leaders.

ANI photo/grab

New Delhi: BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal, on Monday met Union Minister Uma Bharti at her residence. 

Thakur, who came to visit Uma, before kickstarting her poll campaign in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, broke into tears after the Union Minister came to see her off till her car and assured her that she will campaign for her in the parliamentary election. 

Talking about it, Uma told the reporters that it was an emotional moment. 

Earlier, there were speculations of 'tensions' between the two. 

Only recently, Uma Bharti had urged people to not compare her with Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and called herself 'an ordinary and foolish creature'. Uma was asked if Thakur would take her place in Madhya Pradesh politics, to which she had replied saying, "She is a great saint, don`t compare me with her, I am just an ordinary and foolish creature."

Uma had earlier announced to not contest the Lok Sabha election saying that she wants to spend time on the bank of River Ganga. 

BJP has fielded Malegaon-accused Thakur against Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal parliamentary seat. Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

Uma BhartiSadhvi PragyaBhopalLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019Madhya Pradesh
