3 killed, 5 hospitalised after getting stuck in septic tank in Thane

Three of them died on spot due to inhaling toxic gas.

3 killed, 5 hospitalised after getting stuck in septic tank in Thane

Thane: At least three labourers were killed while five others were hospitalised after they got stuck in a septic tank in Thane's Dhokali on Thursday night.

The incident was reported from a society in Dhokali, where the 11 labourers had entered to clean the septic tank. Three of them died on spot due to inhaling toxic gas while the others were later admitted to Metro hospital.

As per news agency ANI, the deceased have been identified as-- Amit Puhal (20), Aman Badal (21) and Ajay Bumbak (24). 

Earlier this week, a similar incident was reported from Delhi,  where two labourers had died and three others were admitted to a hospital after they entered a septic tank at a house in northwest Delhi.

(With inputs from Zee News' Kapil Raut)

