Another case reported under new triple talaq law in Thane

The Mumbra Police on Friday lodged what is probably the first case in Maharashtra filed by a woman under the new Triple Talaq Law against her Mumbai-based husband, a police official said.

The case has been registered by Jannat Begum Patel, 31, against her husband Imtiyaz Ghulam Patel, 35, and his family members for violation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, said Mumbra Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad.

"On November 30 last year, the accused (Patel) had given divorce to the complainant (Jannat Begum) over the phone and in a WhatsApp message. Since then, he has been living with another woman in Mumbai, while the complainant is staying with her family in Mumbra since the past around eight months," Kad told IANS.

He added that Jannat Begum`s complaint has been filed against her husband Patel, invoking relevant provisions of the new Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019.

Asked whether the accused has been arrested or summoned for questioning, Kad said investigations were on before the police decides on initiating suitable action in the matter.

Yesterday, a case was registered in Uttar Pradesh`s Agra against a man from Haryana on Thursday for divorcing his wife in front of the Mahila police station in Mathura. This was Uttar Pradesh`s first such case registered under the new Triple Talaq Law.

President RN Kovind on Thursday gave his nod to the Triple Talaq Bill, making the practice of giving instant triple talaq orally a criminal offence with provisions of a jail term of up to three years.

The Triple Talaq Bill or Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which prohibits divorce by pronouncing "talaq" thrice in one occasion by their husbands, was recently passed by both houses of Parliament.

First, it was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25 despite the opposition`s demand for scrutiny by a Standing Committee. Subsequently, it was also passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.