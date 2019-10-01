Check out Shiv Sena's first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly election

New Delhi: A day after formally announcing an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday released a list of 71 candidates who will be contesting the poll. According to the first list, Sena chief's Aditya Thackeray has been fielded from Worli assembly constituency, a party stronghold in south-central Mumbai.

The 29-year old grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, Aditya will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here's below is the first list of Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra election :

Name of the Assembly Constituency Name of the Candidate Nanded South Rajshri Patil Murud Mahendra Sheth Dalvi Hadgaon Nagesh Patil Ashtikar Mumbadevi Pandurang Sakpal Byculla Yamini Jadav Govandi Vitthal Lokare Aerandol/Parola Chimanrao Patil Vadnera Priti Sanjay Shrivardhan Vinod Ghosalkar Kopar Pachkapdi Eknath Shinde Vaijapur Ramesh Bornave ShiroI Ulhas Patil Gangakhed Vishal Kadam Dapoli Yogesh Kadam Guhaghar Bhaskar Jadhav Andheri East Ramesh Latke Kudal Vaibhav Naik Owla Majivade Pratap Sarnaik Beed Jaydatta Kshirsagar Par Thane Sandipan Bhumre Shahapur Pandurang Barola Nagar City Anilbhaiya Rathod Shillod Abdul Sattar Aurangabad (South) Sanjay Shirsat Akkalkuwa Amsha Padvi Igatpuri Nirmala Gavit Vasai Vijay Patil Nalasopara Pradip Sharma Sangola Shabji Bapu Patil Karjat Mahendra Thorve Dhan Savangi Dr Hikmat Dada Udhan Khanapur Anil Babar Rajapur Rajan Salavi Karvir Chandradeep Narke Balapur Nitin Deshmukh Deglur Subhash Sabne Umarga Lohara Gyanraj Chougule Digras Sanjay Rathod Parbhani Dr Rahul Patil Mehkar Dr Sanjay Raymulkar Jalna Arjun Khotkar Kalamnuri Santosh Bangar Kolhapur North Rajesh Kshirsagar Aurangabad (West) Sanjay Shirsat Chandgadh (Kolhapur) Sangram Kupekar Worli Aditya Thackeray Sewree Ajay Chowdhary Ichalkaranji Sujit Michanekar Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar Purandare Vijav Shivtare Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu Jogeshwari East Ravi Waikar Magathane Prakash Surve Govandi Vitthal Lokare Vikhroli Sunil Raut Anushakti Nagar Tukaram Kate Chembur Prakash Fatarpekar Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar Kalina Sanjav Potnis Mahim Sada Sarvankar Jalgaon Gramin Gulabrao Patil Pachora Kishore Patil Malegaon Dadaji Bhuse Sinnar Rajabhau Vaze Niphad Anil Kadam DeviaIi Yogesh Gholap Khed - Alandi Suresh Gore Pimpari Gautam Chabukswar Yevla Sambhaji Pawar Nandgaon Suhas Khande

Shiv Sena is expected to declare the remaining 53 candidates' names shortly. It is to be noted that the last day to file nomination for the election is October 4.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena's ally in the state BJP released its first list of 125 candidates for the Maharashtra election. The party left 124 seats for the Sena and remaining others for smaller allies.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to the polls on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24.