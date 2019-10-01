close

Shiv Sena

Check out Shiv Sena's first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly election

Shiv Sena is expected to declare the remaining 53 candidates' names shortly. It is to be noted that the last day of filing nomination for the Maharashtra election is October 4. 

New Delhi: A day after formally announcing an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday released a list of 71 candidates who will be contesting the poll. According to the first list, Sena chief's Aditya Thackeray has been fielded from Worli assembly constituency, a party stronghold in south-central Mumbai.

The 29-year old grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, Aditya will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here's below is the first list of Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra election:

Name of the Assembly Constituency Name of the Candidate
Nanded South Rajshri Patil
Murud Mahendra Sheth Dalvi
Hadgaon Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
Mumbadevi Pandurang Sakpal
Byculla Yamini Jadav
Govandi Vitthal Lokare
Aerandol/Parola Chimanrao Patil
Vadnera Priti Sanjay
Shrivardhan Vinod Ghosalkar
Kopar Pachkapdi Eknath Shinde
Vaijapur Ramesh Bornave
ShiroI Ulhas Patil
Gangakhed Vishal Kadam
Dapoli Yogesh Kadam
Guhaghar Bhaskar Jadhav
Andheri East Ramesh Latke
Kudal Vaibhav Naik
Owla Majivade Pratap Sarnaik
Beed Jaydatta Kshirsagar
Par Thane Sandipan Bhumre
Shahapur Pandurang Barola
Nagar City Anilbhaiya Rathod
Shillod Abdul Sattar
Aurangabad (South) Sanjay Shirsat
Akkalkuwa Amsha Padvi
Igatpuri Nirmala Gavit
Vasai Vijay Patil
Nalasopara Pradip Sharma
Sangola Shabji Bapu Patil
Karjat Mahendra Thorve
Dhan Savangi Dr Hikmat Dada Udhan
Khanapur Anil Babar
Rajapur Rajan Salavi
Karvir Chandradeep Narke
Balapur Nitin Deshmukh
Deglur Subhash Sabne
Umarga Lohara Gyanraj Chougule
Digras Sanjay Rathod
Parbhani Dr Rahul Patil
Mehkar Dr Sanjay Raymulkar
Jalna Arjun Khotkar
Kalamnuri Santosh Bangar
Kolhapur North Rajesh Kshirsagar
Aurangabad (West) Sanjay Shirsat
Chandgadh (Kolhapur) Sangram Kupekar
Worli Aditya Thackeray
Sewree Ajay Chowdhary
Ichalkaranji Sujit Michanekar
Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar
Purandare Vijav Shivtare
Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu
Jogeshwari East Ravi Waikar
Magathane Prakash Surve
Vikhroli Sunil Raut
Anushakti Nagar Tukaram Kate
Chembur Prakash Fatarpekar
Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar
Kalina Sanjav Potnis
Mahim Sada Sarvankar
Jalgaon Gramin Gulabrao Patil
Pachora Kishore Patil
Malegaon Dadaji Bhuse
Sinnar Rajabhau Vaze
Niphad Anil Kadam
DeviaIi Yogesh Gholap
Khed - Alandi Suresh Gore
Pimpari Gautam Chabukswar
Yevla Sambhaji Pawar
Nandgaon Suhas Khande

Shiv Sena is expected to declare the remaining 53 candidates' names shortly. It is to be noted that the last day to file nomination for the election is October 4. 

Earlier today, Shiv Sena's ally in the state BJP released its first list of 125 candidates for the Maharashtra election. The party left 124 seats for the Sena and remaining others for smaller allies. 

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to the polls on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24.

