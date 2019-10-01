Check out Shiv Sena's first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly election

New Delhi: A day after formally announcing an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday released a list of 71 candidates who will be contesting the poll. According to the first list, Sena chief's Aditya Thackeray has been fielded from Worli assembly constituency, a party stronghold in south-central Mumbai.
The 29-year old grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, Aditya will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Here's below is the first list of Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra election:
|Name of the Assembly Constituency
|Name of the Candidate
|Nanded South
|Rajshri Patil
|Murud
|Mahendra Sheth Dalvi
|Hadgaon
|Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
|Mumbadevi
|Pandurang Sakpal
|Byculla
|Yamini Jadav
|Govandi
|Vitthal Lokare
|Aerandol/Parola
|Chimanrao Patil
|Vadnera
|Priti Sanjay
|Shrivardhan
|Vinod Ghosalkar
|Kopar Pachkapdi
|Eknath Shinde
|Vaijapur
|Ramesh Bornave
|ShiroI
|Ulhas Patil
|Gangakhed
|Vishal Kadam
|Dapoli
|Yogesh Kadam
|Guhaghar
|Bhaskar Jadhav
|Andheri East
|Ramesh Latke
|Kudal
|Vaibhav Naik
|Owla Majivade
|Pratap Sarnaik
|Beed
|Jaydatta Kshirsagar
|Par Thane
|Sandipan Bhumre
|Shahapur
|Pandurang Barola
|Nagar City
|Anilbhaiya Rathod
|Shillod
|Abdul Sattar
|Aurangabad (South)
|Sanjay Shirsat
|Akkalkuwa
|Amsha Padvi
|Igatpuri
|Nirmala Gavit
|Vasai
|Vijay Patil
|Nalasopara
|Pradip Sharma
|Sangola
|Shabji Bapu Patil
|Karjat
|Mahendra Thorve
|Dhan Savangi
|Dr Hikmat Dada Udhan
|Khanapur
|Anil Babar
|Rajapur
|Rajan Salavi
|Karvir
|Chandradeep Narke
|Balapur
|Nitin Deshmukh
|Deglur
|Subhash Sabne
|Umarga Lohara
|Gyanraj Chougule
|Digras
|Sanjay Rathod
|Parbhani
|Dr Rahul Patil
|Mehkar
|Dr Sanjay Raymulkar
|Jalna
|Arjun Khotkar
|Kalamnuri
|Santosh Bangar
|Kolhapur North
|Rajesh Kshirsagar
|Aurangabad (West)
|Sanjay Shirsat
|Chandgadh (Kolhapur)
|Sangram Kupekar
|Worli
|Aditya Thackeray
|Sewree
|Ajay Chowdhary
|Ichalkaranji
|Sujit Michanekar
|Radhanagari
|Prakash Abitkar
|Purandare
|Vijav Shivtare
|Dindoshi
|Sunil Prabhu
|Jogeshwari East
|Ravi Waikar
|Magathane
|Prakash Surve
|Govandi
|Vitthal Lokare
|Vikhroli
|Sunil Raut
|Anushakti Nagar
|Tukaram Kate
|Chembur
|Prakash Fatarpekar
|Kurla
|Mangesh Kudalkar
|Kalina
|Sanjav Potnis
|Mahim
|Sada Sarvankar
|Jalgaon Gramin
|Gulabrao Patil
|Pachora
|Kishore Patil
|Malegaon
|Dadaji Bhuse
|Sinnar
|Rajabhau Vaze
|Niphad
|Anil Kadam
|DeviaIi
|Yogesh Gholap
|Khed - Alandi
|Suresh Gore
|Pimpari
|Gautam Chabukswar
|Yevla
|Sambhaji Pawar
|Nandgaon
|Suhas Khande
Shiv Sena is expected to declare the remaining 53 candidates' names shortly. It is to be noted that the last day to file nomination for the election is October 4.
Earlier today, Shiv Sena's ally in the state BJP released its first list of 125 candidates for the Maharashtra election. The party left 124 seats for the Sena and remaining others for smaller allies.
The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to the polls on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24.