Congress wiped out, can't be revived even with calcium injection: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again attacked the Congress party saying the 'grand-old party is totally weak now and that no one can bring it up. The AIMIM chief added that only his party is capable of playing the role of a responsible opposition to take on the saffron alliance in Maharashtra.

Owaisi also took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quipping that the party's captain has left the sinking boat and jumped alone to the shore. Owaisi's statement on the Gandhi scion came after Rahul left for Bangkok on Saturday, ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. His foreign visit ahead of the crucial election has raised many eyebrows.

"Congress has weakened. Strength cannot be infused into it even if the best calcium injection of the world is administered to it. They`re going downwards now and no one can pick them up because they themselves aren`t ready to put up a fight," Owaisi said during address at an event in Pune on Sunday.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said that the country is heading towards fascism. "More than 100 seats are reserved for minorities but has any party given them any leadership position? This is the reason that when on economical grounds the reservation bill was brought and passed in Parliament by the BJP, there was no minority MP to oppose it," he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be done on October 24.