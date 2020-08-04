हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon

Heavy rains likely in Mumbai, interior districts of Maharashtra on August 5-6: IMD

The IMD stated that resultant rainfall intensity will increase over Konkan including Mumbai and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and enhanced rainfall is also expected over districts of interior Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that heavy rains is likely in Mumbai as well as the interior districts of Maharashtra on August 5-6. It said that this was due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

The IMD stated that resultant rainfall intensity will increase over Konkan including Mumbai and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and enhanced rainfall is also expected over districts of interior Maharashtra. During this time, winds will also blow at a speed of 50-60 km per hour.

A cyclonic circulation extending up to upper levels tilting southwestwards with height is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move westwards to central India during the next two days. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood at middle and upper troposphere levels tilting southwards with height. 

As a consequence of these meteorological features, southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea with southwesterly/westerly winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph along and off Konkan Coast at the surface and lower tropospheric levels.

