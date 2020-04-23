Keeping wine shops open will help shore up Maharashtra's revenue during COVID-19 lockdown: MNS chief to CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday writes to brother and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the fast depletion of the state treasury, adding that it needs an incoming flow urgently in the midst of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The MNS chief suggested keeping the wine shops open so that revenue is not lost and can be used for welfare purpose. He stated that the excise duty that is generated for the state via liquor duty tantamounts to Rs 41.66 crore daily, Rs 1,250 crore monthly and Rs 14,000 crore yearly.

In a Facebook post, Raj Thackeray wrote, "How long will this lockdown phase keep getting extended cannot be ascertained. In such times, by the opening of wine shops, the state will start getting a bit of revenue flow. There is no harm in keeping this option open. By keeping the wine shop open, doesn’t mean we are trying to cater to the needs or looking after the alcohol consumers. The only reason behind this is to start the process of income flow into the shrinking revenue of our state."

He further stated that he was there isn't a liquor ban in the state and prior to the lockdown, the wine shops were open. The MNS chief also said that the state government 'should not try to get caught up in some moral issues at such a crucial time and take the necessary decision'.

"Let’s face reality and find solutions instead. The guidelines of social distancing and other directives will naturally apply to the sales process in these shops," he also wrote.

The state government is struggling against all odds and with very limited resources, he said. "Keeping this dismal scenario in mind, it’s imperative that the revenue that will be generated by the sale from wine shops will begin the required revenue inflow process. Our state is in a crisis and this is much needed," he added.

He also suggested keeping restaurants open as they are not just a pleasurable entity in Mumbai and other cities but a necessity. Since last 35 days, the restaurants and canteens in Maharashtra have been closed, he said. "This closure is a huge loss not only to the hotel and restaurant industry but also to their employees. It has also hit the regular citizens," he added.

"There are so many low budget small restaurants, canteens, wherein one has access to the affordable and humble ‘rice plate’. It is imperative that such outlets and restaurants be allowed to function. The number of such low budget restaurants and canteens is huge as they serve to a large number of population and are very affordable."

He added, "There are many homes which are not equipped with cooking staff and many homes would not even have the necessary supplies and requirements needed for cooking. The government now needs to start thinking about this category that so many people fall under. To stop the spreading of this virus, it’s essential that a physical distance is required and that needs to be adhered to strictly. But, why can’t a parcel service be initiated? To adhere to the guidelines of an appropriate physical distance and hygiene is the duty of the hotel/ restaurant owners and they should follow it meticulously. This will assist in reviving a small segment in the economic upheaval in our state."

The MNS chief also asked other essential services to remain open. "Apart from this, the other essential commodity services like vegetables, fruits, milk, bakery and general stores need to start functioning. They are open and available in some areas but there is a lack of organised coordination. By starting the functioning of these services and organising them better, the state needs to activate and energise its economic cycle."