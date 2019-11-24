हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: SC to hear Sena-Congress-NCP plea challenging Maharashtra Governor

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 07:02
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Amid high drama, attack and counter-attack by political parties, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second consecutive term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy on Saturday. The oath ceremony was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan.

The development came at a time when the talks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. As the day progressed, allegations and counter-allegations from an elated BJP-led camp on one side and the stunned Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on the other continued thick and fast. 

The NCP on Saturday evening removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader, hours after he joined hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting, attended by Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said.

The three parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on their petition challenging the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari's move regarding government formation in the state. According to reports, the apex court is expected to take up the case for hearing around 11:30 am.

SC bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, challenging Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates on Maharashtra Government Formation:- 

24 November 2019, 07:02 AM

The Supreme Court is set to hear the urgent petition moved by Congress, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's move regarding government formation in the state.

 

