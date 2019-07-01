close

Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Rail and road traffic severely affected

Road and rail traffic has been disrupted in several parts of the city with heavy showers continuing since the wee morning hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 1, 2019 - 09:04
Comments |
Visual from a tweet by @shellshocd

Heavy showers have lashed Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs since the wee hours of Monday morning, taking a toll on road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city have reported waterlogging with locals facing enormous trouble in making their way to their respective destinations.

While road traffic has come to a near-halt in several places including Bandra, Parel and Dadar, train movement too is affected - especially in Palghar.

Here are the live and latest updates from all rain-related developments in Mumbai on Monday (July 1):

1 July 2019, 09:04 AM

This is how streets in Chembur look right now:

(ANI Photo)

1 July 2019, 09:02 AM

Western Railway informs that as many as 13 trains were cancelled at Palghar today. Train movement was restarted at 08:05 but at restricted speeds of 30kmph.

1 July 2019, 08:52 AM

Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station. (Photo: ANI)

1 July 2019, 08:45 AM

Locals take to Twitter to share videos and images of heavy showers in Mumbai:

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 July 2019, 08:43 AM

Important information for passengers on trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section:

 

 

1 July 2019, 08:41 AM

Waterlogging reported at SV Road, Bandra West. Traffic being diverted away from here.

1 July 2019, 08:40 AM

Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been halted after materials from a construction site fell on the tracks due to the prevailing windy conditions, informs Western Railway. Restoration work has begun.

1 July 2019, 08:33 AM

Tree falls on track between Khopoli and Karjan stations. Trains coming from Khapoli have been stopped.

1 July 2019, 08:31 AM

Western Railway informs there has been waterlogging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division. Trains originating or passing through here have been regulated. It further says that 361mm rainfall has been recorded overnight and 100mm between just 0400hrs and 0500hrs in Palghar.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been diverted.

1 July 2019, 08:30 AM

Waterlogging is affecting train traffic in Mumbai. Several trains have been rescheduled:

 

 

1 July 2019, 08:30 AM

Private weather monitoring agency Skymet reports rains could persist for the next several hours:

 

 

1 July 2019, 08:29 AM

It has been raining cats and dogs since the wee hours of Monday. Several places in Mumbai have witnessed incessant rains and dark clouds hovering over the city's skyline promise more rainfall.

