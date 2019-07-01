Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Rail and road traffic severely affected

Heavy showers have lashed Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs since the wee hours of Monday morning, taking a toll on road and rail traffic. Several areas in the city have reported waterlogging with locals facing enormous trouble in making their way to their respective destinations.

While road traffic has come to a near-halt in several places including Bandra, Parel and Dadar, train movement too is affected - especially in Palghar.

Here are the live and latest updates from all rain-related developments in Mumbai on Monday (July 1):