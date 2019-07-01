Mumbai rains and local trains live updates: Rail and road traffic severely affected

1 July 2019, 09:04 AM
This is how streets in Chembur look right now:
1 July 2019, 09:02 AM
Western Railway informs that as many as 13 trains were cancelled at Palghar today. Train movement was restarted at 08:05 but at restricted speeds of 30kmph.
1 July 2019, 08:52 AM
Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station. (Photo: ANI)
1 July 2019, 08:45 AM
Locals take to Twitter to share videos and images of heavy showers in Mumbai:
#MumbaiRain Bhakti Park incessant rains pic.twitter.com/oHW2fx8Gad
— jairam (@jairamc13) July 1, 2019
Just now. Mumbai Pune expressway #mumbairain #mumbai #RainyDaysAndMondays pic.twitter.com/MG6PplR1xY
— DIPALI BORAH LASKAR (@dipaliblaskar) July 1, 2019
View from our office.! Is it an #Apocalypse Or a #zombie invasion.!? What's Up #mumbai ?#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/o7tWNdt5JE
— Pooja Vijay (@paranormalpooja) July 1, 2019
1 July 2019, 08:43 AM
Important information for passengers on trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section:
1/2 Psngrs to pls note that in view of cancellation of some trains in Mumbai-Valsad-Surat section due to water logging in Palghar following heavy rains, 14707 Bikaner-Bandra T Exp will halt at all stations between Surat-mumbai where 12922 Flying Rani stops. @drmbct @RailMinIndia
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019
1 July 2019, 08:41 AM
Waterlogging reported at SV Road, Bandra West. Traffic being diverted away from here.
1 July 2019, 08:40 AM
Trains between Churchgate and Marine Lines have been halted after materials from a construction site fell on the tracks due to the prevailing windy conditions, informs Western Railway. Restoration work has begun.
1 July 2019, 08:33 AM
Tree falls on track between Khopoli and Karjan stations. Trains coming from Khapoli have been stopped.
1 July 2019, 08:31 AM
Western Railway informs there has been waterlogging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division. Trains originating or passing through here have been regulated. It further says that 361mm rainfall has been recorded overnight and 100mm between just 0400hrs and 0500hrs in Palghar.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been diverted.
1 July 2019, 08:30 AM
Waterlogging is affecting train traffic in Mumbai. Several trains have been rescheduled:
Due to water logging at PLG following trains are Resch. as on Dt. 01-07-19.
Train 19023 MMCT-FZR Sch. Dep. @ 7.25hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 8.25hrs.
Train 19015 MMCT-PBR Sch. Dep. @ 8.20hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 9.20hrs.
Train 12471 BDTS-SVDK Sch. Dep. @ 7.55hrs. is Resch. Dep. @ 8.55hrs
— DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 1, 2019
1 July 2019, 08:30 AM
Private weather monitoring agency Skymet reports rains could persist for the next several hours:
#MumbaiRains: Cloud cover is there, you can expect these #rains to continue for 2-3 hours. There may be a break in between but on and off scattered rains will continue. #MumbaiRain will get heavy again on the night of July 3.
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2019
1 July 2019, 08:29 AM
It has been raining cats and dogs since the wee hours of Monday. Several places in Mumbai have witnessed incessant rains and dark clouds hovering over the city's skyline promise more rainfall.