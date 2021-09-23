Maharashtra: 29 booked in minor girl's gang-rape case, two teens among 26 held

Mumbai: A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times at different places in Maharashtra's Thane district over the last eight months, Mumbai police have taken 26 persons including two minor's into custody.

After the girl registered a complaint at the Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan naming 29 accused, a case was lodged against them on Wednesday night under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (East region), Dattatray Karale informed that crime was committed between January 29 and September 22.

"It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district," he told PTI.

"Of the accused named by the girl, 24 persons have been arrested and two minors have been detained. The girl's condition is said to be stable," Karale told reporters.

Meanawhile, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. The police is searching for the other accused involved in the case.