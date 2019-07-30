Maharashtra: 3 NCP, 1 Congress MLAs set to join BJP on Wednesday

MUMBAI: Three Nationalist Congress Party legislators and one Congress legislator from Maharashtra are set to switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told Zee Media.

NCP's Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandeep Naik and Congress' Kalidas Kolambkar will join the BJP on Wednesday, July 31, at Mumbai's Garware Club House.

Speculations of several other NCP bigwigs are planning to quit have also been doing the rounds.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has accused the BJP and the Central government of pressuring leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP.

Dismissing the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday asked the senior leader to instead introspect within his party.

"A lot of NCP and Congress legislators are willing to join BJP but we will only induct selected few in the party. The people, against whom ED or any other inquiry is ongoing, will not be taken in the party. We do not want to invite anyone or run behind anyone, people are themselves coming to BJP," said Fadnavis, quoted ANI.