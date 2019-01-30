Man attacks girlfriend with knife in Mumbai park, tries to commit suicide

In a chilling incident, a boyfriend grievously injured his girlfriend and tried to commit suicide after both had a quarrel at a Mumbai park on Wednesday afternoon. The couple was admitted to Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital as both of them were in a serious condition.

The incident took place between 2 pm and 2.30 pm on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi National Park near Mumbai.

The couple has been facing some issues for a long time and had met to sort it out. They went to the park together.

However, their discussion turned into an arguement and they started to quarel. The boy took out a knife from his pocket and then repeatedly began to attack the girl.

Following that he also stabbed himself. Both were then rushed to the hospital.