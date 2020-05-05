Mumbai Police prohibits movement of persons from 8 Pm To 7 Am, imposes Section 144 till May 17 coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has promulgated an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the movement of one or more persons for non-essential activities from 8 pm to 7 am till the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown ends on May 17.

As per the order issued by Pranaya Ashok, DCP (Operations) Greater Mumbai, the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also movement of any vehicle carrying such persons is prohibited.

However, the restriction shall not be applicable to individuals traveling for medical reasons. The order also stated that the movement of one or more persons from 7 am to 8 pm will be regulated as per the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

Moreover, social distancing norms, i.e a distance of 6 feet must be followed at all times, the order said. Any individual contravening the Mumbai Police's order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order would remain in force till midnight of May 17.

Maharashtra with 14,541 cases is the worst-affected state by the disease, while Gujarat with 5,804 cases is second on the list. Maharashtra has also recorded 583 deaths due to coronavirus though 2,465 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,650 cases and 36 deaths so far, Bihar 528 cases and four deaths, Haryana 517 and six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 726 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 651 and 27 deaths and Kerala 500 cases with four deaths.

The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The lockdown in India has further been extended till May 17 to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus however, some restrictions have been eased this time.