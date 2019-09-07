PM Narendra Modi lays foundation for three metro lines in Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai on Saturday and laid the foundation stone for three metro lines, worth over 19,000 crore.

A PMO release said that in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three metro lines which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

Live TV

The three corridors are 9.2 km-long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai, received by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Devendra Fadnavis. PM Modi will lay foundation stone for three metro lines in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VY4smmelrC — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under Make in India initiative of the government.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard a state of the art metro coach, the first metro coach manufactured under #MakeInIndia. pic.twitter.com/voeXTMSIbP — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/qovGdZUP8k — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the launch event. Watch :

At the foundation stone laying ceremony for several Metro Projects in Mumbai https://t.co/YSMmqV91dE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 7, 2019

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan. The 32-storey centre will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km. It is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony. It is expected to be completed in 36 months, while metro lines are scheduled for completion in 2026.

He will also inaugurate Bandongri Metro Station on Andheri (East)-Dahisar (East) metro-7. He will release a brand vision document for Maha Mumbai Metro.

The PM will also visit Aurangabad in central Maharashtra and address a meet of women self-help groups, organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

